Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Life in the Country
SLANESVILLE - 5.01 acres located directly on Spring Gap Road. Nice balance of open fields with a wooded backdrop. Easy commute to Winchester, Va., Martinsburg, WV or points further east. Reasonable covenants. $49,900.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.