Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Great Investment
Augusta - Windy Hill Mobile Home Park, 7 units with 3 park owned homes and 4 lot rentals near Augusta, WV. Generating great income annually. Limited expenses. Low WV taxes. Public water, recently updated private septic system. All utilities individually metered. Good location near US Rt. 50. Only 40 minutes to Winchester Va.
Terrific investment opportunity. $250,000.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
