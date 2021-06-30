Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Stately Brick Home
AUGUSTA - One owner brick home on 5.6 unrestricted acres. This 2 BR, 2 BA contemporary home is loaded with custom touches. The mostly finished full basement is ready for paint and flooring and will add an additional 3 BR and full bath to this home. Raised garden beds, a mature variety of fruit trees and multiple greenhouses and a chicken coop. Only minutes from Winchester - $575,000.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.