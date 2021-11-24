Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Peace, Privacy, Wildlife
AUGUSTA - This 4 BRs, 2 BAs, split-level home is situated on nearly 3 unrestricted acres off a public maintained road. The living / kitchen combination is open and spacious offering the perfect entertainment area. The basement is finished and includes a recreational room and optional 4th bedroom if needed. The perfect home to start your life in West Virginia. $205,000.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
