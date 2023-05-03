Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Affordable & Charming
Romney - 3 nice sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Well-designed floor plan that showcases an open kitchen and dining area, living room. The full basement is partially finished to include a secondary living space, laundry area and half bathroom accompanied by ample storage area. Beautifully landscaped exterior improved with a large rear deck perfect for outdoor relaxation. Just a country road away for a drive through the nearby mountains and within an easy commuting distance to Winchester, VA or Cumberland, MD. $149,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.