Mary Elizabeth Heward, 79, of Hampshire County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at her residence.
Born March 3, 1942, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Edward Ernest Mekins and Virginia Catherine Pearce. Besides her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, William Charles Heward, Sr. (d. 2000); her sons, William Charles Heward, Jr., Edward “Bubby” Heward and John David Heward; 2 brothers and a sister.
Mary is survived by numerous children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson and a brother.
Mary and Bill married in 1958 (after knowing each other since 8 years old) and the young couple soon started their family. She raised her children and some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone knew Mary as “Mom-Mom.” She loved animals of all kinds and would go out of her way to raise strays as best as she could. She loved to crochet and was a great cook. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Friends will also be received on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, Md. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.