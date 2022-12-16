Charlotte M. Frye

Charlotte Marie Frye, 79, of Romney, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence.
Born on Oct. 16, 1943, in Martinsburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Vallie M. (Maiers) Watson.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her biological twin brother, Charles Watson; and a sister, Betty Longerbeam.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard F. Frye; a daughter, Christine M. Lewis (Ralph) of Romney; a niece, Vickie Huff-Cochran; nephew, Larry Huff of Berryville, Va.; a great-niece, Brooklyn Huff, all of Berryville.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Romney, with Pastor Wade Sirk officiating. Interment was in Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Panhandle and a special caregiver, Becky Wolford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
