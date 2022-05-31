Clarence Edward "Bunny" Stokes, 73, of High View, died on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bunny was born on April 14, 1949, in Clarke County, Va., the son of the late Houston Stokes and Naomi Rinker Stokes. He owned and operated Bunny's Painting. Bunny loved to fish, gamble and spend time with his family especially his grandchildren.
He married Sue Jennings Stokes on June 24, 1989 in Gore, Va.
Surviving with his wife of 32 years are 4 sons, Terry E. Jennings (Sicara) of Winchester, Va., Chad A. Jennings (Janine) of Augusta, Brandon L. Jennings and Travis C. Jennings both of High View; 3 daughters, Amber D. Jennings (Rich) of Berryville, Va., Brittany A. Jennings (Jay) of Augusta and Tiffany L. Powell (Justin) of Stephens City, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas, Aiden, Trey, Brendan, Natalynn, Mariah, Bentley, Richard, Bailey and Hayleigh; and 2 sisters.
He is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Bunny's life on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to help defray funeral cost by clicking on the donate now tab or by sending a contribution to the Stokes Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
