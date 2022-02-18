Deloris Sarah Lee, 73, of Bloomery, died on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her home.
Deloris was born on June 12, 1948, in Winchester, Va., the daughter of the late Harry B. and Madge Alderman Lee. She repaired upholstery for Forecast Furniture in Winchester. Deloris loved to play softball, camping at her river lot and vacationing with her family.
Surviving are her 2 sons, Michael Stotler (Trina) of Hedgesville, W.Va. and Calvin Stotler (Stephanie) Yellow Spring; her sister, Joyce Ann Saville of Gore, Va.; and her 4 grandchildren, Michael Stotler, II, Makenzie Stotler, Jaden Bender and Tessa Acord.
The family will receive at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, from 3 to 4 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Interment will be privately held in the Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Deloris to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.