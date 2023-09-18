Joseph (Joey) A. Calderone, 54, of Gardiner, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, peacefully at his home.
Born in Kingston, NY he was a son of Josephine Caruana Calderone and the late Michael Calderone.
Joey was a former truck driver and owner of Calderone Construction. He enjoyed his time with friends at the corner store, playing cards, crabbing and fishing at the Jersey Shore, hunting, riding motorcycles and snowmobiles. Whether it was his trucks or his toys, he always had to have the best of the best. Even still, he would tinker with everything, old or new, it was always apart to try to meet his standards and make it even better.
Joseph is survived by his mother, Josephine Calderone of Gardiner; his brother, John Calderone and his wife, Kimberly of Gardiner; two nieces, Nicole Arteta and her husband, Keith and Michelle Arteta and her husband, Brett; one nephew, John Calderone and his wife, Nicole; great-nieces and -nephews, Gianna, Mikaela, Juliana, Nicolas, Dominic, Antonio, Kylie, Matthew, Emily, Mark and many other beloved family members and friends.
In addition to his father, Joseph was predeceased by three siblings, Michael Calderone, Linda Decker and Steven Calderone.
The family received friends at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, New Paltz, NY, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
