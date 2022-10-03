Early “Shorty” Wayne Parrill, 91, of Paw Paw, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Cumberland, Md.
Born on Sept. 6, 1931, in Paw Paw, he was the son of the late Early O. “Bill” Parrill and Julia Hardy Parrill.
He was a graduate of Paw Paw High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 128, Bethel United Methodist Church and served on the Board of the Health Center. He was a regular visitor at the Senior Center and enjoyed hanging out with friends there.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Walls; and his first wife, Patricia Ann (Fowler) Parrill.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Ryan Parrill; his children, Gary D. Parrill (Wilma) of LaVale, Md., Roger W. Parrill (Barbara) of Paw Paw, Debi Wolford (Rick) of Cumberland, and Robin Ridgeway (L.C.) of Paw Paw; 14 grandchildren, Brian, Jason, Nicole, Jennifer, Roger, Patricia, Madison, Landon, Coby, Brian, Krista, Erika, Kendra and Derek; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Pastor Ted Heckart officiating. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends on Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, Paw Paw.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
