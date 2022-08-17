Victor Bell Mathias, Jr., 66, of Augusta, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence.
Born on March 12, 1956, in Keyser, he was the son of the late Victor B. Mathias, Sr. and Marion Shreve Mathias.
He was a self-employed contractor at Mathias Quality Home Improvements. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, a member of the NRA and enjoyed spending time at the family farm in Mathias. He had played softball and was a lifelong baseball coach.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Mathias.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Keckley Mathias; a son, Victor B. Mathias III and wife, Paige; a daughter, Bella J. Mathias; a stepdaughter, Kayla B. Keckley; 3 grandchildren, Kelsey Mathias of Myrtle Beach, SC, Cooper Mathias of Ridgeley and Trevor Lee of Camp Lejeune, NC; a brother, Lynn Mathias of Slanesville; and a sister, Linda Riley of Houston, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
