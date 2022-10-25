Barbara L. Largent

Barbara Louise Largent, 58, of Paw Paw, was called home on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born on April 21, 1964, in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Betty Hedrick Hook. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandsons. She enjoyed serving the Lord and going to church at Paw Paw Christian Center. Barbara was the most kind, generous and loving person. Even while battling her illness and no matter how bad she felt, she was always helping someone in need. She checked in with each of her children daily, always drank a cup of tea while reading her Bible app first thing each morning, and would send her sisters a “good morning” text. Barbara would not have wanted her family to be sad, rather she would want them to smile and remember all the wonderful times spent together.
Barbara married David S. Largent, Sr. on July 14, 1983, in Cumberland, Md. He was the love of her life.
Surviving with her husband of 39 years is a son, David “Crockett” Largent, Jr. (Dawn) of Paw Paw; a daughter, Amanda Fleming (Jake) of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; 2 special grandsons, Hunter and Will Fleming both of Bunker Hill; 5 sisters, Martha McDaniel (Terry), Wilma Abrell (Doug), Ruth Saulnier (Paul) all of Paw Paw, Evelyn Crust (Rick) of Altoona, Pa. and Mildred Kemp of Martinsburg; 2 brothers, Tom Hook (Linda) of Augusta and David Hook of Paw Paw; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Joann Solomon and Pearl Wilson.
Funeral service will be held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Officiating will be Pastors Frank Lambert and Jeff Eaton. Interment will follow at Camp Hill Cemetery in Paw Paw.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 to 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to God’s Harvest Pantry, P.O. Box 70, Paw Paw, WV 25434.
Funeral arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
