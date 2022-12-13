Clifton M. ‘Cliffie’ Himelwright, Jr.

Clifton McRae “Cliffie” Himelwright, Jr., 49, of Capon Springs, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his home.
Cliffie was born on July 18, 1973, in Winchester, Va., the son of Louise L. Lafollette Himelwright of Capon Springs and the late Clifton M. Himelwright, Sr. Cliffie was a 1992 graduate of Hampshire High School and worked at Fleetwood Travel Trailers and Annandale Millwork, both in Winchester, Va. He was a member of the Rod & Gun Club in Yellow Spring and enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt, and loved hanging out with his friends and family.
Surviving are 2 sons, Logan S. and Colby S. Himelwright both of Cross Junction, Va.; 2 sisters, Marilyn L. Ferris (Jason) of Middletown, Va. and Tammy L. Arbaugh (Jibber) of Wardensville; one niece, Cheyenne Ferris; 4 nephews, Jimmy Walker, Brandon Ferris, Hunter (Shawna) and Ben (Savanna) Arbaugh; a great-niece, Mia Arbaugh; and a great-nephew, Eli Arbaugh.
A celebration of Cliffie’s life will be held at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, on Saturday, Dec, 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Alanna McGuinn.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capon Springs Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 366, Capon Springs, WV 26823.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Wardensville.
