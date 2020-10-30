Oneal Haines Combs, 95, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Romney, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Hospice Inpatient Care in Kearneysville, W.Va.
She was born on February 24, 1925, a daughter of the late Arlo R. and Ethel (Oates) Haines.
Oneal was a member of the First Baptist Church, Romney, a graduate of Romney High School Class of 1943 and a graduate of Catherman’s Business School, Cumberland, Md. She was a member and a past Worthy Matron of Romney Chapter #84 O.E.S. and a past President of the GFWC Woman’s Club of Romney, a 50-year member of both organizations. She retired from The Bank of Romney after 45 years of service as Vice President and Auditor.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Meryl L. Combs in 2004; a son Stephen Loy Combs, in 2012; and 1 brother, Kenneth Ray Haines.
Surviving is 1 son Ronald M. Combs of Capon Bridge; a daughter-in-law Terrie Combs of Austin, Texas; a grandson, Madison E. Combs (Kayla) of Falls Church, Va.; 2 granddaughters, Lauren Oneal Combs of Austin, Texas and Allison T. Shoemaker (Ryan) of Wiesbaden, Germany; 2 great-granddaughters, Rylan Combs and Sloane Shoemaker; and a brother, Norwood H. Haines of Romney.
A memorial service will be held in the spring at the First Baptist Church, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or First Baptist Church, 325 W. Main St., Romney, WV 26757
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
