Gregory Paul “Greg” Ganoe, 51, of Augusta, (Hampshire County) unexpectedly passed from this life to his eternal home in Heaven on Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022. He passed away from a heart attack shortly after arriving at Hampshire Memorial Hospital emergency room.
Greg was the son of the late James F. Ganoe and his surviving mother, Mary (Swisher) Ganoe Haines, and his God-appointed bonus dad, Paul G. Haines. Greg was born in Winchester, Va., in February 1971. He graduated from Hampshire High School in Romney, with the Class of 1989. Greg is also survived by his loving wife, Lana E. (Dolly) Ganoe and his twin daughters, Kaylie B. Ganoe and Kenzie N. Ganoe, all of Augusta.
Greg is also survived by his sisters, Carol “C.J.” (Ganoe) Hogan (husband Mike) and Jamie S. Ganoe (wife Leslie); bonus brothers, Robert Haines (wife Darlene and children), Springfield, Wayne Haines (wife Joyce and children), Augusta, and Michael Haines (wife Naomi and children), Points. Also surviving are maternal aunt, Jane (Swisher) Hulce (husband Earl), Parkersburg, W.Va. and uncle, Joe Swisher (wife Melanie), Crownsville, Md. He is survived by paternal aunt, Beulah Mayhew, Romney.
Greg was the maternal grandson of the late Orville M. and Juanita F. (Haines) Swisher, and paternal grandparents the late McKinley R. Ganoe and Mary E. (Hott) Ganoe. Greg was preceeded in death by paternal uncle, Paul D. Ganoe (wife Kathy); aunt, Leona “Kay” (Ganoe) Mayhew (husband Richard) and Norma (Ganoe) Shell (husband, Edward) and Ray Mayhew.
He is survived by cherished nieces and nephews, Taylor, Trevor and Kelsey Ganoe, John and Angel Aylor, as well and many other friends, cousins and family members.
Greg graduated from West Virginia University in 1994. He worked briefly at Abex in Winchester, Va., and then at Rubbermaid, also in Winchester. He and his wife and partner, Lana, started their own emergency communications business in Augusta which quickly became his full-time career. Greg was a member of Mountain View Assembly of God where he was serving as a Board Member. Greg was a former Chief and Lifetime Member at Augusta Volunteer Rescue Squad in Augusta. Greg’s honestly, integrity and witty sense of humor have left an irreplaceable hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. We have zero doubt that he opened his eyes in Heaven and that we’ll see him again.
The family will accept friends at Mountain View Assembly of God, Capon Bridge on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Mountain View Assembly of God at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, with Pastor Steve Landis and Brock Vanmeter officiating. Interment will in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
