Helen Pauline Robinson, 95, of Capon Bridge, died on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehabilitation in Baker.
Pauline was born on Oct. 12, 1926, in Mathias, the daughter of the late Arthur and Adeline See. She previously worked for National Fruit Products in Winchester, Va. and along with her husband on the family farm. Pauline enjoyed knitting and quilting. She married Roy Robinson on June 20, 1950, in Winchester. Roy died on April 28, 2008.
Surviving is a son, Michael Robinson of Capon Bridge; 2 daughters, Sandra Patton of Winchester and Carolyn Nealis of Capon Bridge; a brother, Elwood See of Yellow Spring; 2 sisters, Julie Whetzel and Jannet Bare, both of Mathias; 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Roy S. Robinson.
Family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held in the Greenfield Cemetery in Wardensville, on Friday at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
