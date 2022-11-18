Lloyd C. Shoemaker

Lloyd Curtis Shoemaker, 86, of Push Root Road, Burlington, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence while under the care of Mountain Hospice.
Born on Nov. 6, 1936, at Purgitsville, he was a son of the late Lawrence Scott and Myrtle Virginia (Rinker) Shoemaker. He also was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Kenneth Eugene Shoemaker, Ernest Scott Shoemaker and Loren Wright Shoemaker.
Mr. Shoemaker was employed for many years with the Chert Mountain Orchards and was a member of the Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren, Russeldale Road.
Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Sandra Sue (Armstrong) Shoemaker; 2 daughters, Debra Sue Helman and husband Ralph and Patty Ann Smith and husband Denver, all of Purgitsville; 4 grandchildren, Denver "Denny" R. Smith, III, Lorena Ann Smith, Samuel S. Helman and John C. Helman; 7 great-grandchildren, Allison Staggs, Wyatt Smith, Julianne Smith, Uriah Helman, Avery Helman, Evelyn Helman and Logan Helman; 1 brother, Joseph R. Halterman of Unionville, Va.; a sister, Wanda Shrout of Purgitsville; and his beloved canine companion, "Sassy."
A memorial service will be conducted at Kelley Chapel Church of the Brethren on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at the church 1 hour prior to the service.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.
