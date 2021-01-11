Janet Lee Huffman, 76, of Baker, passed away on Sunday, Ja.10, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab.
Born on April 12, 1944, in Fulks Run, Va., she was the daughter of the late Gilbert Smith and Leona Teets Smith.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at New Dale Cemetery, Baker, with Pastor Don Sterns officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
