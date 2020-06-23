Harley Page Baldwin, 66, of Romney, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born January 21, 1954 in Cumberland, Md. he was the son of the late Reverend Harley F. Baldwin and Margaret Virginia Hershberger Baldwin.
He grew up in Patterson Creek and graduated from Fort Ashby High School, Class of 1971, Potomac State College and Pittsburgh Mortuary School of Science. He was a retired licensed funeral director and financial and insurance consultant. He was a former engineer for the Western Maryland Railroad. He was Methodist by faith and a member of the WV Funeral Directors Association.
Harley Page was preceded in death by his loving parents, Harley F. and Margaret V. Baldwin.
Surviving is his sister, Darlene S. Baldwin, Romney; brother, Robert L. and wife, Linda S. Baldwin, Cumberland; niece, Sherry S. Slate and nephew, Michael A. Baldwin; great-nephew, Brandon L. Slate; great-nieces, Alexis B. Slate and Abigale S. Efrati.
There will be a private family viewing only as requested and interment will be in Fort Ashby Cemetery, Fort Ashby.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
