Terry Brook Turbin, 76, of Sharpless Street, Keyser, died Wed., April 14, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, while under the care of WVU Medicine Hospice.
Born on Feb. 19,1945, in Keyser, he was a son of the late Brook and Julia (Brotemarkle) Turbin. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, James and Tom Turbin; and a daughter-in-law, Shelley Shank.
Mr. Turbin was a 1963 graduate of Keyser High School. During his high school career, he excelled in sports and grew to be an exceptional and decorated athlete. He was involved in basketball, baseball, track and football. In 1962, Keyser High School won the WV State Championship in football, with Terry Turbin as the quarterback. For over 30 years, he has served as an official in practically every sport on the high school level for both boys and girls. In 1965, Terry enlisted in the United States Army and served for 38 years in 3 combat arenas, Vietnam, Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom and was discharged in 2003. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star for his service in Desert Storm and retired with the rank of Sgt. First Class.
During his tenure in the military and through all of his years of volunteer athletic and community service, Terry made many long lasting and deep relationships. Many of the individuals with whom he developed relationships considered him a father figure. Terry was very thankful for and proud of those he helped to mentor in his life and was especially grateful for his kids and grandkids, who were the light of his life.
Surviving are his children, Clint Shank of Perry Hall, Md., John Magruder and wife Pam of Keyser, Tammy McDonald and fiance Eddie Shears of Keyser, Tina Hott and husband Brian of Delray, and Dustin Turbin and fiancee Jennifer Wieand of Cleveland, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Kirsten, Dylan and Jason Shank, Justin Rhodes, Jeremiah and Heavenly Sisk, Dalton McDonald, Camden Moody, Dirk Shoemaker, Channing Wilt and Ayla Hott and his "grandpup," Sunny." Also surviving is a sister, Nancy Haller and husband Richard of Morgantown; nieces and nephews, Tim Alkire, Crystal Snitz and Jessica Poling and grandnieces and nephews, Abby and Austin Snitz and Julie Raines.
Military honors will be accorded at Potomac Memorial Garden, Keyser, on Fri., April 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. All family and friends are invited and encouraged to attend to honor Mr. Turbin's dedicated military career.
The family will receive friends at the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser Chapel, on Fri., April 23, 2021, from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. with Rev. Stephon Reed officiating.
Those attending are reminded that face masks and the observance of all social distancing guidelines are required in compliance with health department mandates.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home, Keyser.
