Beverly Burr Stamford, Jr. (Bev), 74, of Woodbridge, Va., passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
He was born Oct. 14, 1947, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Ted and Iris Stamford. Bev is a graduate of Hampshire High School, Romney.
He is survived by his 2 sons, James Stamford and Tim Stamford and wife Claire; 4 grandchildren, Alekzondra Stamford, Samantha Stamford, Branden Stamford and Brielle Stamford.
