Charles Edward “Rastie” Shingleton, 65, of Augusta, died on Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Charles was born on Feb. 2, 1956, in Romney, the son of the late Frank “Junior” Heavener and Betty Shingleton Kline. He previously worked for Pancake’s in Romney, NG Gilbert Tree Company and was a previous member of the Romney Vol. Fire Company. Charles was an avid hunter, enjoyed watching stock car racing, attending various sports shows, but received his most joy from being “Pappy” to his grandkids.
Charles married Deborah Stewart Shingleton on June 1, 1990, in Winchester, Va.
Surviving with his wife of 31 years are 2 daughters, Crystal Woll and husband Keith of Pine Grove, Pa. and Rebecca McDannell and husband Jayme of Orrtanna, Pa.; 2 sons, William Shingleton of Augusta and Brian Shingleton and wife Barbie of Capon Bridge; 4 brothers, Ronald “Pippen” Shingleton, Mike Kline and Richie Kline all of Romney, and Kenneth Heavener of Augusta; 3 sisters, Kathy Scott and husband Kevin of Junction, Cindy Redman of Petersburg, and Emojean Keplinger of Slanesville; 9 grandchildren, Keyaira, Morgan, Layla, Faith, Kaitlyn, Jensyn, Jayden, Levi and Dixie.
Charles is preceded in death by 4 brothers, Mark and Timmy Kline, Jay and Roger Heavener; and a sister, Sharon Layman.
A celebration of Charles’s life will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 8 p.m. at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge. Officiating will be Pastor Teena Marie Hammon. Inurnment will be privately held at a later date.
The family will receive friends on Thursday prior to the service from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to help defray funeral cost by clicking on the donate now tab at www.giffinfuneralhome.com or mailing a contribution to the Shingleton Family, c/o Giffin Funeral Home, P.O. Box 100, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
