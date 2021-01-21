Donna Rae Norman, 75, of Augusta, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on February 2, 1945, in Los Angeles, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Ray Kenneth Cramer and Florence Ellen Lamb Cramer.
Donna worked as an office manager and personal secretary for Dankmeyer, Inc. After retiring, she worked as a secretary for Dr. Haywood’s family practice. She was a homemaker. She loved to sew, do crafts and had a passion for making quilts for her family. She was a Past Worthy Matron and Past Grand Officer of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked hard in the local community, especially at the Hampshire Co. Fair. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Chuck “Charles” Schober, Jr., and a sister, Lorraine Rye.
Surviving is her husband, Edward “Ed” Lee Norman; a daughter, Karen Haywood (Anthony) of Romney; a son, Edward Lee Norman, Jr. (Susan) of Remington, Va.; a sister, Paulette Zakrzeski of Rankin, Ga.; a brother, Kenneth Cramer of Pueblo, Colo.; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, with Allen and Lisa Fields officiating. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the pandemic, the family request you wear masks and social distancing.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
