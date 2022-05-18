Dennis Eugene “Dink” Keckley, Sr., 80, of Romney, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Born July 12, 1941, in Romney, he was the son of the late Martha Whiteman and her husband, Floyd. Dink is also preceded in death by his sister, Allene Haines.
Dink is survived by 2 sons, Dennis E. “Dink” Keckley, Jr. of Romney and Shane Keckley of Wheeling, W.Va.; special friend, Marylan Malcolm of Romney; and brother-in-law, Ray Haines of Romney. Dink is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dink graduated from Hampshire High School, Class of 1959 and was an Army Veteran that served in Vietnam. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Army in 1973. He was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
