Opal Beatrice Ludwig, 89, of Greencastle, Pa., formerly of Rio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Greencastle.
A funeral service was held at the Sperry’s Run United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Officiating was Pastor Aaron Himes. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are by Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
