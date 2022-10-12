Wayne W. ‘Petie’ Shockey, Jr.

Wayne William “Petie” Shockey, Jr., 69, of Winchester Avenue, Moorefield, passed away Monday afternoon, Sept. 5, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Born on Sept. 24, 1952, in Petersburg, he was a son of the late Wayne William Shockey, Sr. and Violet Catherine Ratliff Piraino.
Petie was an outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing. His summers were spent at Camp Wapocoma, where they enjoyed their campsite for 23 years, enjoying friends and family they were surrounded by for so many years. He also enjoyed his work for the church when he was able.
Surviving is his wife of 48 years, Mary Frances “Fran” Shockey; 2 sisters, Joan Taylor of Burlington and Judy Wilson of Romney; a brother, Michael Piraino of Burlington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Sunday Sept. 18, 2022, at Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren with Pastor Rick Bergdoll officiant. Inurnment will be in Walnut Grove Gardens at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Walnut Grove Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 734, Moorefield, WV 26836 or the West Hardy Emergency Medical Service, P.O. Box 1152, Moorefield, WV 26836.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home, Moorefield.
