Robert Alfred Kinzer, 54, of Romney, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
Born on July 7, 1966 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of Viola G. (Shrewsbury) Kinzer of Bluefield, W.Va. and the late Noah A. Kinzer.
Robert worked as a roofer, was an avid hunter, especially looked forward to deer season and was a member of the American Legion.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carter Kinzer.
Surviving with his mother, is his wife, Constance Jones Kinzer; 2 stepsons, Brian Jones of Slanesville, and Andrew Jones of Romney; a grandson, Landen Jones and 3 sisters, Sally Beach of Bluefield, Carolyn Blankenship and Molly Blankenship both of Princeton, W.Va.
All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
