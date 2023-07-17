Cathy A. Twigg

Cathy Ann Twigg, 60, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Born Jan. 16, 1963, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of the late Alston Carl Smith and Barbara Ann (Watts) Smith. Besides her parents, Cathy is preceded in death by her son, Ronald N. “RJ” Twigg, Jr. (dec. May 17, 2016); a sister, Diane Smith; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Ketterman.
Cathy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ronald N. “Ronnie” Twigg of Springfield; her sister, Sandy Viselli and husband Tom of Romney; her brothers-in-law, Jim Ketterman of Fort Ashby, Sam Twigg and wife Linda of Short Gap, and Bob Twigg and wife Debbie of Green Spring; her sister-in-law, Linda Alkire and husband Joe of Fort Ashby. Cathy is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cathy spent her early childhood in Baltimore. In 1972, her family moved to Springfield and Cathy graduated with the Class of 1981 from Hampshire High School. She married the love of her life, Ronnie, in 1984 and the following year they welcomed their only child, RJ, into the world.
Many words describe who Cathy was, but few can articulate who she was and what she meant to those around her. She was generous, cheerful, and extremely considerate. She was “super good” at organizing gatherings and loved the holidays. Her outgoing demeanor and enthusiasm for planning made her the go-to helper for the men of the family when completing their holiday shopping lists. A long-time Longaberger consultant, it was not uncommon for her to complete those lists with beautiful baskets and household items in no time at all.
Cathy loved to craft, decorate, and garden. If you were lucky enough to be loved by her, you undoubtedly received a handcrafted gift on your birthday or Christmas. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved going for rides on the family’s trike that was custom made to accommodate their son’s disabilities.
Cathy’s calling was caring for children with handicaps. Until RJ’s passing, Cathy’s world was centered on caring for him. She was an advocate for accessibility for RJ and other children like him. Even after his passing, she continued caring for children locally in Respite Care. She loved angels and those that knew her will likely tell you that it was because she actually was one.
Cathy’s memory will live on and she will be terribly missed by those that had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
All services will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a memorial contribution in Cathy’s memory to Hospice of the Panhandle, 278 North High St., Romney, WV 26757.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
