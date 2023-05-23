Norma Elaine Popkins, 72, of Mathias, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab Center, Baker.
She was born on May 27, 1950.
Arrangements by McKee Funeral Home, Baker.
To plant a tree in memory of Norma Popkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.