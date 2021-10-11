Donald Eugene Perrell, 71, of Romney, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Born on April 18, 1950, in Martinsburg, he was the son of Kathleen Roberson Perrell Souder of Romney and the late Paul Richard Perrell.
Donnie served in the U.S. Navy for 18-1/2 years. He was a member of the VFW and graduated from Hampshire High School Class of 1969. He worked as a security officer.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a great niece, Taylor Michael.
Surviving with his mother, are 6 siblings, Karen Burgess of Maurertown, Pa., Lois Perrell of Petersburg, Mitzi Hamilton of Mineral, Va., Cheryl Davis of Rio, Terri Young of Petersburg and Paul L. Perrell of Romney; a special niece and great-niece Shenadoah and Brooke Michael; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Delray Church of Christ, Delray, with Ansel Peer, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Church of Christ Memorial Park. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Navy.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
