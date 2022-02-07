Robert Welton Barnes, 91, of Points, went home to be with his Lord on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at his residence.
Born Nov. 23, 1930, at his homeplace on Jersey Mtn. Road, he was the son of the late Albert W. Barnes and Neva Beatrice (Blackburn) Barnes. Besides his parents, Robert is preceded in death by 2 brothers, 1 sister, 1 niece and 4 nephews.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Martha L. (Arnold) Barnes; his 5 children, Cathy Thorne and husband Tommy, Robert E. Barnes and wife Dorothy, David Barnes and wife Sandra, Tammy Walsh and husband Kelly, and Lisa Watson and husband Tom. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and several nieces and nephews.
In his earlier years, Robert worked on the orchard and eventually retired from the WV Department of Highways on Sept. 30, 1988, after 26 years of service as a heavy equipment operator. He was affectionately known by his co-workers as “Barney.”
Robert was a previous member of Romney Christian Church, where he had served as an elder and also a Youth Sunday School Teacher. He was presently a member of Mt. Union Christian Church, where he also served as a Youth Sunday School Teacher.
Robert was a self-taught man of many talents. He loved and enjoyed playing his harmonica, camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, family gatherings, tinkering in his garage, playing pool with the guys at the Romney Senior Center, pitching horseshoes, cornhole, and playing a game of 500 Rummy or Chinese Checkers. He loved going with Martha to Bluegrass music events and was loved and respected by many, and was a role model for his family.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney. Friends will also be received on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from noon till 1 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Kevin Evans officiating. Interment will be at Branch Mtn. Methodist Cemetery in Three Churches.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Robert’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
