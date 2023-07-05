Sandra J. Jacky-Bateman

Sandra Joy Jacky-Bateman, 67, of Augusta, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2023, at her home while surrounded by her friends and family.
Sandy was born on April 29, 1956, in Walla Walla, Wash., a daughter of Gordon and Marlene Mansfield Jacky. She worked as a President of Abess Company, Inc in Glen Bernie, Md. Sandy enjoyed gardening, cooking, coloring and watching David Jeremiah.
Sandy married Robert H. “Bob” Bateman on Sept. 20, 2000, in Las Vegas, Nev. Bob died on April 14, 2019.
Surviving is her brother Randall “Randy” Jacky of Edgewood, Md.; a sister, Susan Luu; and a niece Brianna Luu both of Harford County, Md.; and her care givers/best friends, Mary Jo Thompson of Augusta, Tina Hamilton of Gettysburg, Pa., Linda Lane-Jenkins of Frederick, Md. and Layla Koch of Hamstead, Md.
A funeral service was held at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Interment immediately followed in Central United Methodist Church Cemetery near Loom, W.Va.
Memorials may be made to Turning Point for God, P.O. Box 3838, San Diego, CA 92163.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
