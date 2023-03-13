Michael Rene Denizac, 46, of Romne, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his residence.
Born on May 29, 1976, in Bronx, NY, he was the son of Rene Denizac Cruz and Violeta (Irizarry) Cruz of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Angela (Hackett) Denizac; a daughter, Annabelle Esperanza Denizac of Romney; and a son, Michael Xavier Denizac of Providence, Rhode Island; and 2 sisters, Carmen Denizac Irizarry and Sully Marrero of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.
Services will be held at a later date in Puerto Rico.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
