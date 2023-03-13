Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.