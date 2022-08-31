Avin Leland Swisher, 87, of Augusta, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on March 20, 1935 in Kirby, he was the son of the late Roy H. Swisher and Floe V. (Timbrook) Swisher.
He had worked for Chet Springs and Hampshire Distributors delivering oil and later dispatched trucks for Hampshire Distributors. In his younger years, he had sold real estate for Lewis Durst but most of all he enjoyed small engine repair at his shop. He was a member of Zion Church of Christ.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna E. (Bennett) Swisher on Oct. 14, 2020, and a sister, Reda Swisher.
He is survived by his children, Julie Whitacre (Rex) of Cross Junction, Va., Becky Ward (John) of Augusta and Brent Swisher (Kathleen) of Augusta; 4 grandchildren, Brandon, Ashlyn, Alyssa and Victoria; and a brother, Dwight Swisher of Michigan.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Malick Cemetery, Augusta, with Pastor Leroy “Skip” Hurley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hampshire County Committee on Aging, Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
