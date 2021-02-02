Maynord “Max” Keister, 85, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on March 20, 1935, in Romney, he was the son of the late Edwin M. Keister and Elsie F. Linthicum Keister.
Max was a truck driver for Texaco until retirement. He served in the U.S. Air Force doing a tour in Korea and Saudia Arabia. He was a member of the VFW Post 1101 and the American Legion Post 91. Max loved to hunt, especially coon hunting in the fall, turkey hunting in the spring, and fishing whenever he could. He loved to collect antiques.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, James and Frederick Keister.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Emma “Katy” Ganoe Keister whom he married on May 26, 1956, in Cumberland, Md. Also surviving are 3 children, William Wade Keister and wife Tracy of Shanks, Beverly J. Fincham and husband, Lee of Romney and Hank L. Keister and wife Tina of Woodstock, Va.; 1 brother, Jerald Keister and wife Patsy of Romney; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service is planned in Indian Mound Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Tom Rowan officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 370, Springfield, WV 26763 or Springfield Vol. Fire. Co., P.O. Box 99, Springfield, WV 26763.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.