Shirley Virginia Craver, 94, of Romney, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her residence.
Born June 15, 1926, in Olney, Md., she was the daughter of the late John Rhinehardt Smith and Catherine Virginia Grimm. Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Myers Craver (d. June 2004); a son, Ronald Leroy Craver; a grandson, Eric Deneal Craver Rinker; a brother, Norman Smith; and 5 sisters, Ramona Smith, Margretta Fink, Dorothy Nicholson, Crystal Akers and Kathleen Wehland.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Karen Jean Purvis and husband Thornton of Romney; 2 sons, Charles D. Craver and wife Diana of Georgia and Terry L. Craver and wife Larrice of Romney; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Shirley is also survived by 2 sisters, Carolyn Booth and Deborah Smith Carter; a daughter-in-law, Grace Craver; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Shirley was a very unique person. If she didn’t know how to do something, she would find out how. She had various jobs in her life. She worked at Union Station in Washington, D.C. as a key punch operator, a secretary and bookkeeper for several family owned businesses including Romney Construction, and on the Potomac Eagle train in the crafts car.
Shirley was a multi-talented artist, crafter and seamstress. She made all kinds of crafts and clothes. She was an amazing cook and baker and everyone loved her apple pies and jams. She loved to joke and cut up all the time and no matter what, she loved to sing. Shirley will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Friends will be received on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Grace Valley Baptist Church, 90 Parsons Ave. (off of Rt. 28) in Romney where services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. A private interment will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Shirley’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
