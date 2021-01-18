Harold Davis Poland, 95, of Springfield, Va., passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Greenspring Village in Springfield.
Harold was born April 5, 1925, in Rio and was the son of the late Paul H. and Mae W. Davis Poland. He was a graduate of Capon Bridge High School.
Harold was a machinist for the Pennsylvania Railroad at Union Station in Washington, D.C. and later worked for the Federal Government as an Operating Engineer in air conditioning and refrigeration.
He was a member of First Christian Church in Alexandria, Va., where he sang in the choir for many years. As a youth, he attended Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Rio.
Harold married Leatha Ruth Case in Washington, D.C. on April 15, 1950.
Surviving is a daughter, Linda Lee Poland and her husband, Alan Pearlmutter of Boston, Mass.; a brother, James W. Poland of Laurel, Md.; a sister, Margel E. Billmeyer of Rio and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 61 years, Leatha Ruth Case Poland in 2011 and 2 sons, Harold Lawrence and Paul Samuel Poland as well as 3 brothers Paul G., Woodrow W. and Keith O. Poland and 4 sisters Sylvia M. Martin, Ruby V. Giffin, Iris Stamford and Rilla Lee Carpenter.
Local arrangements by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV.
