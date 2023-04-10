Kenneth Stonewall “Ken” Call, Sr., 84, of Moorefield, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Crystal Springs in Elkins, W.Va.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 7 p.m. Officiating will be Brother Dave Frazier. Inurnment will be private.
Family will receive friends on Thursday an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.