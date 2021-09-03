Linda Darlene Higgins, 68, of Augusta, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 202,1 at Hampshire Center, Romney.
Born on April 12, 1953, in Lexington, Va., she was the daughter of Henry Morton Higgins and Lula Mae West Higgins.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Green Funeral Home, Herndon, Va. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Herndon.
Local arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.