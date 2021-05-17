Carl Melvin McDonald, 86, of Whitacre, Va., died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Melvin was born on Aug. 16, 1934, in Winchester, Va., a son of the late Ray and Ivy McDonald. Melvin is survived by his wife Mary Hite McDonald whom he married on Dec. 5, 1953. Also surviving is 1 daughter, Debra Sue McDonald of Bloomery; 1 son, Carl Mark McDonald and his wife Rose of Cross Junction, Va.; a sister, Louise Slater; a brother Hank McDonald; 2 grandchildren Hannah and Brandon McDonald.
He is proceeded in death by 2 brothers, Basil and Edward McDonald and a sister, Nancy McDonald.
Melvin joined the National Guard in 1953 and was drafted in 1957. He spent over 14 months in Germany and received the Good Conduct Medal, and the Medal of Expert Marksmanship. Upon his discharge he was an Army Sargent E4.
Melvin alongside his wife Mary were owners and operators of McDonald’s Grocery for 40 years.
Melvin was active in his community. He was a founding member of the Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire Department where he served as treasurer for many years. He sat on the Frederick County Planning Commission for 10 years in which he was Chairman of the Ordinance Committee and a member of the Economic Development Committee; was president of the Berkley Springs Thursday Night Bowling League; he is also a past president of the Winchester Gun Club, and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #137 in Capon Bridge.
Throughout the years he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and spent many years playing golf. Melvin had a passion for the Frederick County 4-H Shooting Education Club where he shared his knowledge and positively influenced many youths. Melvin had a special love for his grandkids and enjoyed hunting with them and supporting them at their 4-H events.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Whitacre, Va. Officiating will be Pastor David Omps.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick County 4-H Shooting Education Club, 110 Sunset Circle, Cross Junction, VA 22625
Arrangements are under the direction of Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge.
