Norma Lee Shell, 76, of Shanks, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va.
Born on May 10, 1944, in Romney, she was the daughter of the late McKinley Ganoe and Mary Elizabeth Hott Ganoe.
Norma was a graduate of Romney High School. She was a member of Little Cacapon Baptist Church, Augusta. She had worked as a telephone operator in Romney. For years, Norma provided childcare in her home and was known as a grandmother to many. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward O. Shell on Feb. 23, 2020. They were married on June 13, 1964. She was also preceded by a sister, Leona Kathleen “Kay” Mayhew and 2 brothers, Paul Ganoe and James Ganoe.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Cowgill (Doug) of Romney, Jeffrey Shell (Christy) of Augusta and Pam Martin (Harvey) of Shanks; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Martin (Courtney), Katie Martin, Allison Cowgill and Hannah Shell; and a sister, Beulah Mayhew of Romney.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, with Pastor Tony Baker officiating.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at later date at Little Cacapon Baptist Church.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
