Bruce M. “Uncle Junie” Corbin, 84, of Romney, passed from this earthly life into the bounds of eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.
Born on Sept. 1, 1937, in Romney, he was the son of the late Bruce M. and Pearl G. (Shelley) Corbin.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Margaret Jewell Amerhein, Pauline A. “Granny” Davis and Rosetta Ruth Dawson.
Uncle Junie wore many hats during his earthly life. He started out working on a large farm in Burlington. He worked on the trash truck as a laborer over the summer during his young years. He worked as a concrete foreman in the city, while owning and operating a small country store in Augusta, during the same time. He also worked many years at Crown, Cork & Seal, Inc. in Winchester, Va. Uncle Junie lived in Baltimore, Md., for many of his adult years. While there, he worked for the 7-Elevent Corp. until he retired and moved back to Romney. One of Uncle Junie’s greatest achievements in life was his time of serving our country. Although he did not talk about it a lot, you knew that he was proud that he was able to be part of the mission of protecting and defending the country that he so greatly loved. He served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. Uncle Junie loved and remained a loyal Baltimore Ravens and Orioles fan all his life.
He is survived by one son, Gregory Corbin (Wyari) of Elkton, Md. He is also survived by Gregory’s mother, Eleanor Wagoner of Elkton and Gregory’s brother, Eric Wagoner (Tiffany) of Averdeen, Md.; a sister, Agnes Pownell of Moorefield and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Tearcoat Church of the Brethren with Pastor Tom Rowan and Pastor Jim Kinnamon officiating. Interment will be in Tearcoat Cemetery, Augusta.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.