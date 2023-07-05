Wilson “Dick” R. Jones formerly of Burlington, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Mountain Memories of Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home of Augusta.
Mostly sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 11:55 pm
Mostly sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 11:55 pm
Wilson “Dick” R. Jones formerly of Burlington, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Mountain Memories of Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home of Augusta.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.