Edith ‘Edie’ A. Flenner (Mills)

Edith “Edie” Ann Flenner (Mills), 76, of Romney, passed away peacefully at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, Va., the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, while surrounded by her family.
Edith was born on Oct. 4, 1946, in Washington, D.C. to the late Henry (1915-1985) and Edith Mills (Weigeldt) (1919-1998). Edith was the third of 5 children. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Cheek, Donna Slattery and Richard Mills. She is survived by a brother, Eric Mills.
Edith had 4 children from her marriage (1966-1997) to Allen Flenner Sr. Edith was preceded in death by her son Wayne Allen Flenner (1967-2018). Edith is survived by her daughter Kimberly “Missy” Ann Flenner (Romney); sons John “Johnny” Flenner (Romney) and Allen “AJ” George Flenner Jr. (Richmond Hill, Ga.); and daughter-in-law Cristy Faye Flenner (Richmond Hill).
Edith is the loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren, Tyler Lambert, Trace Kesner, Kasey Kesner, Angel Seeders, Hunter Kight, Madison Christy and Cayden Foskey. She is also the loving great-grandmother to 6 great-grandchildren, Lennox Lambert, Sage Lambert, Emmett Lambert, Sebastian Havlik, Alek Havlik and Emmersyn Christy.
Edith is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
After graduating from high school in Washington, D.C., Edith started her first job at National Geographic as a data entry technician where she received awards for speed and accuracy. She then became a homemaker after having her first child in 1967. After raising all 4 of her children Edith began working in her oldest child's first business in 1986 where she would eventually retire after 34 years of service to the family businesses.
Outside of work Edith was dedicated to her faith. She was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Romney congregation, for 43 years. She was a humble and generous person who got much joy from giving as opposed to receiving. She never knew a stranger and always had a heart for the needs of others. She had a contagious laugh and smile that would light up the room. She liked watching game shows with friends and family. She also enjoyed a good mystery or drama. She has always been a charitable member of many local organizations. Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her dog Molly.
We will always love and remember you mom, grandma, great grandma, aunt and friend.
Edith would request that everyone take the time and spend it with family and friends in lieu of a memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in memory of Edith Flenner be made to the Potomac Valley Chapter of Mountain State Council of the Blind, Attention Glenn Pinkard, 110 West Gravel Lane, Romney, WV 26757.
All arrangements are handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
