Brian D. Puffinburger

Brian David Puffinburger, 49, of Paw Paw, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at U.V.A. Medical Center, Charlottesville, Va.
Born on Sept. 25, 1973, in Winchester, Va., he was the son of Dennis C. Puffinburger and Linda (Stotler) Puffinburger of Paw Paw.
Brian loved fishing, landscaping, watching NASCAR and football, and country music.
Along with his parents, he is survived by 2 brothers, Christopher D. Puffinburger and fiancé Verda of Romney and Wade Andrew Puffinburger and wife Angie of Moorefield; and his nephew and niece, Andrew and Kinley
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church, Paw Paw, with Pastor Earl Travis officiating. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Levels.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 24, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the church.
All arrangements are handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta.
