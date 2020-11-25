Glen Leslie Gossert, 85, of Romney, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Born February 7, 1935, in Chambersburg, Pa., he was the son of the late G. Norman and Hazel I. (Beam) Gossert. Besides his parents, Glen is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Alda Lucille (Funk) Gossert; and by his 3 brothers, G. Norman Gossert, Jr., Wallace W. Gossert, and Ray E. Gossert.
Glen is survived by his son, Jared Gossert and wife Faye of Keedysville, Md.; his 2 daughters, Millisen G. Gossert Crawford and Glena G. Gossert Bender; and by his 6 grandchildren, Mark Crawford, Jared Crawford, Jamie Crawford, Christopher Bender, Shane Gossert and Ashley Gossert; as well as several great-grandchildren.
Glen had attended school in Quincy, Pa. and also attended classes at Penn State University, the satellite campus of Mont Alto. He had resided in Chambersburg, Ft. Loudon, and also Mercersburg, Pa. In 1993 Glen and his wife Lucille moved to Romney. He was employed by the private sector as a mason for various construction companies for around 30 years. After that, Glen was employed by the US Park Service and worked for the C&O Canal in Oldtown, Md., until his retirement in 2009.
Glen enjoyed traveling with his son and daughter-in-law. They went on many cruises to Bermuda, Hawaii, and Alaska — which was his favorite. He also traveled to California, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and flew to his grandchildren’s weddings in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Glen will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home, Romney.
