William A. “Billy” Shores, 77, of Gore, Va., died on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends at Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery near Gore.
Memorials may be made in memory of Billy to the Gore Vol. Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or the Blue Ridge Hospice, 122 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge.
