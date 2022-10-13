Sheila R. Huffman

Sheila Rae Huffman, 66, of Green Spring, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Doey’s House surrounded by family.
Born Jan.1, 1956 in Cumberland, Md., Mrs. Huffman was the daughter of the late Frank Ricewick and Arita (Jones) Ricewick.
Sheila graduated from Hampshire High School in 1974. She was a former employee of Kinney Shoe Factory and retired from Superfos/Berry Plastics. Sheila loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed painting, ceramics and traveling.
Sheila is survived by her husband of 36 years, William Huffman; her daughter, who was also her best friend, Jessica Flanagan and husband, Patrick; her stepsons, William Huffman and wife, Kate and Thomas Huffman and wife, Robin; her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Maci and Jad Flanagan; her brothers, Frank Ricewick, Richard Ricewick and wife, Betty Jo and Randall Ricewick; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A., 404 Decatur Street, Cumberland, MD, is handling arrangements.
