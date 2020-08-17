Kaitlyn Adele Parmer, 16, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Grant County, W.Va., as the result of an automobile accident.
She was born on August 18, 2003, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Shane and Yolanda Adele (Parmer) VanMeter, who survive in Romney.
Kaitlyn was a senior at Hampshire High School in Romney, where she was enrolled in the Nursing Program. She was a member of Grace Valley Baptist Church in Romney, and she enjoyed high school athletics, including attending baseball, football, and basketball.
In addition to her parents, Kaitlyn is survived by a sister, Ashlee Abeyta of Romney; 2 brothers, Michael Vonville and Ryan Parmer, both of Romney; grandparents, Rose Roe (Jerry) of Burlington, Nelson Parmer (Mary) of Tenn., and Edith Good of Upper Tract, W.Va.. Kaitlyn was preceded in death by a brother, Zachery Abeyta.
A private memorial service will be held at the Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va., with Pastor Ronie Reece officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Kaitlyn's family, c/o Basagic Funeral Home, P.O. 400, Petersburg, WV 26847.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home, Petersburg.
